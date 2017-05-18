Leeds backpacker seriously hurt in car crash in Fiji

A young Leeds man has been seriously injured in a car crash while on a dream gap year trip.

Daniel Mendoza, from Gipton, is currently in hospital on the Pacific island of Fiji after being involved in the accident on Monday with his girlfriend Victoria Blee.

The pair, who met while studying at Aberystwyth University in Wales, were travelling the world together, and had already toured south-east Asia and New Zealand before arriving in the South Seas.

Their families put out an urgent appeal for other tourists in the area to come forward and donate blood when it was discovered that Lautoka Hospital, where the couple are being treated, had a shortage of blood supplies.

Both Daniel, who attended Cardinal Heenan High School and worked in IT before going travelling, and Victoria are blood group O -.

Victoria's brother Robert Blee later confirmed on Twitter that enough blood had been delivered to the hospital.

Eamonn Gilmartin, whose cousin is Daniel's father, said:

"They have both sustained terrible injuries from the crash, hence the need for blood. Victoria and Daniel are both in Lautoka Hospital on Fiji but both families are literally the other side of the world and we are all obviously very worried about this."