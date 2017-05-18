Leeds artisans to team up with homelessness charity for upcycle dinner

Homelessness charity Emmaus Leeds is teaming up with a range of city artisans to host an inspiring dinner as part of this month’s Leeds Indie Food Festival.

The ‘Upcycle at Emmaus Leeds’ dinner will take place on Sunday, May 21, at the Emmaus Leeds community building.

The dinner will include a three course meal, prepared by formerly homeless people supported by the charity, accompanied with live demonstrations and inspiring talks.

Helping out at the event is artisan cake maker Helen Russell Brown, bread maker Ben Mills and Outlaws Yacht Club who will be providing mock-tails.

Upcycled clothing items will be on display and Seagulls Paint will be demonstrating the art of upcycling furniture.

Leeds auctioneer Gary Don will also be on-hand to auction off unique ‘monster’ artworks upcycled from old pictures donated to Emmaus Leeds.

Joanne Stafford, Projects & Events Leader at Emmaus Leeds, said: “Leading up to this event our community members have been working with the different artisans to prepare the upcycled table decorations and menu items. We’re all really looking forward to the dinner and hope our guests enjoy the food whilst being inspired by our demonstrations and speakers.”

Emmaus Leeds supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it. Emmaus was founded on the idea that people do not need handouts, they simply need the tools to be able to help themselves and help others.

Emmaus Leeds has joined the Leeds Indie Food Festival programme for the first time and their dinner promises to be thought provoking and inspiring in equal measure. The festival runs from Thursday 11 to Sunday 28 May and aims to create awareness of Leeds as a food destination and celebrate independent food and drink establishments across the city.

Only a handful of tickets are left for the ‘Upcycle at Emmaus Leeds’ dinner, available from the Leeds Indie Food Festival website at: http://leedsindiefood.co.uk

* To support Emmaus Leeds visit www.emmaus.org.uk/leeds. For more information call 0113 248 4288 or visit Emmaus Leeds at St Mary’s Street, Leeds, LS9 7DP.