Leeds Art gallery to re-open for 2017

Leeds Art Gallery will be re-opening its doors to the public, after a undergoing essential roof repairs.

The gallery will now have a barrel vaulted glazed roof on one of the first floor galleries. After remaining as a false ceiling for over 40 years, it will now be revealed to the public for the first time.

There will also be new exhibition spaces, which will feature a selction of artwork looking back over 130 years.

The Artist Room Joseph Beuys exhibition will feature important sculptures by the influential German artist, whose work and presence left a lasting legacy on Leeds. It will take place across three of the ground floor galleries.

Artwork by leading contemporary artists, American Martine Syms and British sculptor Alison Wilding RA will also be featured in the gallery.

Sarah Brown, Principal Keeper at Leeds Art Gallery, said: “We’re delighted to be opening Leeds Art Gallery after much-needed repair work to this beautiful building.

“By bringing together a Joseph Beuys exhibition, new acquisitions and a stunning new commission, we look forward to welcoming visitors to see the gallery in a new light.” Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor Judith Blake, said: “Leeds Art Gallery is a wonderful and iconic element of our city’s fantastic cultural offer and we cannot wait to see the galleries open their doors to the public once again.”

Leeds Art Gallery will re-open on October 13,

For more information, www.leeds.gov.uk/artgallery or call the gallery on 0113 247 8256.