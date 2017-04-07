Leeds Art Gallery re-opening date announced after big refurbishment

Leeds Art Gallery will be re-opening its doors to the public in October, and visitors are promised a brighter experience thanks to the rediscovery of a stunning ‘secret’ ceiling.

The gallery has been closed while it undergoes major roof repairs.

During the renovations, a welcome discovery was made in the form of a beautiful barrel vaulted glazed roof on one of the first floor galleries.

This stunning structure had remained hidden above a false ceiling for over 40 years. Upon reopening, this newly refurbished gallery will be revealed to the public for the first time, spilling new light in and transforming the experience for visitors.

There will also be new exhibition spaces, which will feature a selection of artwork looking back over 130 years.

The Artist Room Joseph Beuys exhibition will feature important sculptures by the influential German artist, whose work and presence left a lasting legacy on Leeds. It will take place across three of the ground floor galleries.

Artwork by leading contemporary artists, American Martine Syms and British sculptor Alison Wilding RA will also be featured in the gallery.

Sarah Brown, Principal Keeper at Leeds Art Gallery, said: “We’re delighted to be opening Leeds Art Gallery after much-needed repair work to this beautiful building.

“By bringing together a Joseph Beuys exhibition, new acquisitions and a stunning new commission, we look forward to welcoming visitors to see the gallery in a new light.”

Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor Judith Blake, added: “Leeds Art Gallery is a wonderful and iconic element of our city’s fantastic cultural offer and we cannot wait to see the galleries open their doors to the public once again.”

Leeds Art Gallery will re-open on October 13,

For more information, www.leeds.gov.uk/artgallery or call the gallery on 0113 247 8256.