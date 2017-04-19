Leeds Art Gallery crowdfunding drive for re-opening piece

Leeds Art Gallery has started a crowdfunding campaign with the aim of producing “one of the most ambitious commissions” of an artist’s career.

The institution, along with Lothar Götz, need to raise £17,000 in 30 days to create the contemporary, abstract wall painting by site’s original Victorian staircase, which dates back to 1888.

AMBITIOUS: Lothar G�tz in front of one of his contemporary abstract pieces.

Mr Götz said: “I am interested in how an artwork can be experienced by one’s whole body, the image changing constantly as one moves up or down the stairs.”

It would be unveiled at the gallery’s re-opening on October 13 this year. The Art Happens project can be supported by visiting www.artfund.org/leeds-art-gallery