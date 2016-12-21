Leeds ambulance staff appear in saucy charity calendar

Four Leeds paramedics have bared all for a cheeky charity calendar.

Peter Grasby, Parisa Patel, Alex Davison and Matt Simpson stripped off to appear in the Ambulance Staff Charity's crew calendar.

Alex Davison

Featuring medics, technicians, emergency care assistants and patient transport crew, the idea is to reveal the personalities behind the uniforms.

The saucy photoshoot took place in the former Network Rail building on Aire Street after recruitment agency Medicnow, which provides staff to the NHS and private organisations, came up with the idea for the fundraising stunt.

61-year-old Peter, from Tadcaster, was a Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedic for 35 years before moving to his new role at Medicnow.

“I was OK because I was sitting on a chair behind a table. Fortunately the office was warm. I had to think long and hard about doing it, but I decided it was one of those things I’d never done before," said the grandfather.

Peter Grasby

Parisa is a medical student at the University of Leeds who works in patient transport for Medicnow, while Alex, from Batley, and Matt, of north Leeds, are both crew assistants with private ambulance service ERS Medical, based in Hunslet.

All the profits from the calendar, which costs £8, will be donated to the charity, which provides support for current and retired ambulance service personnel and their families in times of urgent need such as ill health, bereavement or debt.

All of the nearly-nude models featured in the calendar were photographed behind strategically-placed equipment or furniture, and they volunteered their time free of charge.

Medicnow business development manager Kirsty Elton was inspired to create the calendar to raise awareness of the challenges faced by ambulance staff while at work. There were nearly 3,000 assaults on crews between 2010 and 2015.

Parisa Patel

"We wanted people to remember that our ambulance crew are people - someone’s father, mother, son or daughter. The idea behind doing the calendar was to literally strip away the uniform and the ambulance and show these guys for the caring and hard-working people they are. They do an amazing job, work long hours and save lives, and they deserve our respect and support," she said.

“As we’re sure you can imagine, we had a lot of fun making this calendar but we hope that it will help raise awareness of the people who are there to help when we need it most.”

Copies of the calendar can be purchased by visiting www.theasc.org.uk or by calling 02477 987 922.