Leeds ambulance man and his secret lover caught with cocaine

AN ambulance driver was caught dealing cocaine with his mistress to fund his addiction after getting hooked on the drug, a court heard.

Married trainee paramedic Mohammed Javeed was arrested along with his girlfriend Jessica France after taking delivery of £2,000 of the drug from a house in Yeadon, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard Javeed - jailed for 30 months - had developed a £100 a day addiction to high-purity “champagne cocaine”.

Police stopped Javeed, 25, as he drove his Mitsubishi vehicle along Knott Lane in the early hours of January 7 this year.

Officers searched the car and found 33 small bags of cocaine in the glove box along with a set of digital scales.

France, 26, had a small amount in a bag in the pocket of her jeans.

The pair were taken to a police station where France handed over an envelope containing a further 21 bags.

Phillip Adams, prosecuting, said the cocaine was found to be around 79 per cent pure and had a total street value of £2,160.

Javeed’s mobile phone was seized and revealed he had sent a text message to around 100 people each Friday night for the previous five weeks.

Mr Adams said: “The prosecution say this is consistent with the defendant marketing controlled drugs.”

France, of Hare Park Avenue, Liversedge, was interviewed and told officers Javeed was her boyfriend. She said he had handed her the envelope containing the cocaine when stopped by police.

Javeed, of Montagu Place, Roundhay, refused to comment.

They both pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Andrew Dalls, for Javeed, said his client had been an ambulance driver and was training to be a paramedic but had lost his job over his drug addiction.

Mr Dallas said the father-of-two got involved with drugs as a result of family problems.

The barrister said Javeed’s wife was in court to support him.

He said: “He got involved with what they call the ‘party scene’.

“These are parties being set up by people who follow particular DJs.

“People party long and hard and unhappily cocaine is an important incidental.”

Mr Dallas said Javeed developed a £100 a day addiction to ‘champagne cocaine’ and began selling it after he lost his job and needed to fund his habit.

Anastasis Tasou, for France, said: “They had been in a relationship for three months prior to their arrest. It was a relationship fuelled by the consumption of cocaine.”

Mr Tasou said France did not know they were going to the house in Yeadon when he picked her up on the day the incident.

France was given a 12 month sentence, suspended for 18 months. She was also made the subject of a three-month curfew and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

Jailing Javeed, judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: “It is a tragedy to see someone such as yourself before the courts.

“You are a family man with family responsibilities.

“You are clearly a capable individual in terms of the employment sector.”