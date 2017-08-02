Leeds agency helps new app provide perfect tonic for patients

Have your say

Leeds agency ilk is helping to launch a groundbreaking healthcare app called Qure.

The doctor-to-your-door service is specifically targeted, says the agency, at “people with young families and time-poor young professionals”.

It allows users to book a doctor’s appointment at their home within two hours from £70 per consultation.

Nev Ridley, ilk’s managing director, said: “It is rare you get the chance to launch a genuinely innovative new service but that is exactly what we have been given with Qure.

“The service is unique and one we believe in and see a real demand for.

“As a father with a young family I have already experienced countless situations where I could have done with a service like Qure!

“We’re looking forward to kicking things off with the launch and continuing our work throughout their inevitable growth and expansion.”

Qure co-founder Charlie Harington said he was excited by the prospect of working with the agency.

Based at Leeds Dock, ilk specialises in strategy, branding, video, digital, design, PR and social.

It was founded in 1999 and employs more than 35 staff in Leeds, Manchester and London.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.