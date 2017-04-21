Leeds actor’s role in Netflix movie

A Leeds actor has landed his biggest role yet with a Netflix comedy filmed in Romania.

Joel McVeagh, 21, of Guiseley, plays the best friend of Rose McIver’s main character in A Christmas Prince, which is due out around the festive period.

He said that his mum Yvonne was “jumping around the living room” after his agent Matthew Zina revealed that he bagged a part.

Mr McVeagh, of Ings Lane, said: “It was a super experience. It was definitely a new experience for me.

“All my scenes before I had even met the main character were me talking to her through FaceTime.”

The film centres around a journalist from New York who is sent to Eastern Europe to cover a royal event.

Mr McVeagh is the product of the Yorkshire School of Acting, and has been the student of its principal Mr Zina since he was only 11.

Mr Zina, 33, said: “Joel has been working extremely hard. He’s had bits over the years, but it’s been building up to this one.

“He got his part in Crimewatch like every actor does.”

But then he netted an audition for the Netflix movie with Carolyn McLeod, who cast Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

He heard back weeks later after she sent his audition video off to the film’s makers.

“To take a punt on someone who’s relatively inexperienced for an actor, he must have really impressed them,” said Mr Zina.

“He’s a fantastic comedy actor, he particularly excels at it.”

Mr McVeagh said that his family were “super proud” of him, adding: “They were overwhelmed when I got it.

“My mum was jumping around the living room. It’s a great feeling for us all.”

The ex-Guiseley School pupil also teaches acting and works at summer camps in the USA.