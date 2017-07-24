Leeds 2023: Transform’s creative director makes pledge for Leeds culture bid

Earlier this year, a spectacular international theatre project took over a string of the city’s most prominent arts venues.

With less than 100 days to go until the bid is submitted to judges, Amy Letman, Transform’s creative director, has joined the growing number of people pledging their support.

Transform festival, which runs every year in April, celebrates the independent and adventurous spirit of Leeds, and features bold shows and events by artists from Leeds and beyond.

Originally established by West Yorkshire Playhouse in 2011, Transform became an independent company in 2015 after Amy was inspired by the initial consultation for Leeds 2023.

Amy said: “I was so inspired by the conversations happening across the arts and felt there was room to grow Transform in scale and ambition.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact that risk-taking international festivals can have on cities and towns that are bold enough to really invest in culture and place it at the centre of their thinking.

“The consultation and bidding process for Leeds to become European Capital of Culture 2023 has already galvanized the excitement, creativity and will of me and so many of my friends and colleagues.

“If we win the title, I can only begin to imagine the incredible ideas and experiences that will emerge, and the change that could happen across Leeds.”

Amy’s hopes for Leeds winning the bid are to make Transform festival in 2023 the biggest and bravest yet, and this is Amy’s pledge for #MakeLeeds2023.

Everyone in Leeds can join Amy in helping to back the bid by pledging their support for the bid and sharing their activities on social media using #makeleeds2023.

Other suggestions for pledges include telling 23 family and friends about the bid, sharing details on your social networks or downloading an exciting new Maker’s Manual, which includes creative ideas for how to get involved, from the Leeds 2023 website.

Sharon Watson, chair of the Leeds 2023 independent steering group, said: “The enthusiasm for the bid that we’ve already seen from people across Leeds has been truly inspiring and it’s clearer than ever that there’s an incredible passion for this once-in-a-generation opportunity for our city.

“With the all-important submission date now fast approaching, we’re keen to harness that collective energy and help spread the message that the bid is something that everyone, from every walk of life can be a part of.

“We’d urge as many people as possible to take this chance to get involved, pledge their support and help show the world that culture is at the absolute heart of Leeds and our communities.”

More details of how to pledge your support or where you can download a Maker’s Manual can be found at: http://leeds2023.co.uk/