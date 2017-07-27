Leeds 2023: Culture bid scores support from Leeds Rhinos’ Jamie Jones-Buchanan

He’s the Leeds Rhinos legend with one of the biggest personalities in local sport.

Now larger-than-life rugby league star Jamie Jones-Buchanan is pitching in by pledging to help see the city’s bid to be European Capital of Culture in 2023 over the line.

Jamie, who has enjoyed a glittering career with the Headingley side, has vowed to spread the world about the city’s ambitious bid with his fellow Rhinos, reaching more people who love Leeds and have a passion for sport.

With less than 100 days to go until the city’s bid is submitted to judges, everyone in Leeds is being asked to back the bid like Jamie.

He said: “I’ve lived my life on the vehicle of sport, and it has given me so many opportunities and given me fantastic friends and contacts.

“The thing that’s most important to me is creating opportunities and environments for young people to fulfil their potential and be the best that they can possibly be. It’s like growing a seed, you need to water it and nurture it for it to grow properly, and if you don’t do that, it won’t grow.

“I think winning the title of European Capital of Culture will bring more awareness of Leeds as a great city, and as the real capital of the north.”

Everyone in Leeds can do their bit for the bid by pledging their support for the bid and sharing their activities on social media using #makeleeds2023.

Other suggestions for pledges include telling 23 family and friends about the bid, sharing details about the bid with everyone on your social networks or downloading an exciting new Maker’s Manual, which includes creative ideas for how to get involved, from the Leeds 2023 website.

Sharon Watson, chair of the Leeds 2023 independent steering group, said: “The enthusiasm for the bid that we’ve already seen from people across Leeds has been truly inspiring and it’s clearer than ever that there’s an incredible passion for this once-in-a-generation opportunity for our city.

“With the all-important submission date now fast approaching, we’re keen to harness that collective energy and help spread the message that the bid is something that everyone, from every walk of life can be a part of.

“We’d urge as many people as possible to take this chance to get involved, pledge their support and help show the world that culture is at the absolute heart of Leeds and our communities.”

More details of how to pledge your support or where you can download a Maker’s Manual can be found at: http://leeds2023.co.uk/