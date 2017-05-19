Leed siblings release garden ‘bible’

Two Leeds Beckett University graduates, and stars of BBC One’s Garden Rescue, have published their own garden design ‘bible’.

Harry and David Rich’s book ‘Love Your Plot’ aims to help readers to make the most of their gardens, working with nature to transform their outdoor space into a green haven.

Harry said: “Creating this book has been a great experience.

“It’s been a lot of fun and something we’re very proud of.

“We’re really excited to be able to share it with everyone and we can’t wait to see it in bookshops.”

The owners of their own garden design company, Rich Landscapes, the Welsh siblings have gone on to co-present Garden Rescue with Charlie Dimmock.

Season two of the popular daytime garden renovation programme began airing last month.