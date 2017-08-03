Lecturer steps up to key role

A Leeds Beckett University lecturer has been selected to officiate at the IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Dr Ian Richards, a senior lecturer in Sports Business in the Carnegie School of Sport, has been appointed as the assistant chief race walking judge for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) event in London.

The race walking events, which will take place on The Mall on August 13, will feature Leeds Beckett students Callum Wilkinson and Gemma Bridge and alumni Tom Bosworth, Alex Wright, Brendan Boyce and Quentin Rew.

Ian said: “It is a great honour to be selected to officiate at the championships. This is the culmination of many years volunteering in athletics, and to be given such an important role at this event in such an iconic location as The Mall is worth the many hours spent on the track and roadside. The icing on the cake for me is the number of Leeds Beckett and National Centre for Race Walking athletes that will be competing.”

Ian is an IAAF level two race walking judge and is a member of the European Athletics Area Race Walking Judges Panel. He regularly officiates at national level competitions and was judging the London Diamond League when Tom Bosworth set the World Best in the mile walk.

Ian has also played a key role in the development and success of the National Centre for Race Walking which is based at Leeds Beckett University. Race walkers from Canada have been using facilities at Leeds Beckett to help them prepare for the competition.

Gerry Dragomir, a Canadian coach and former world masters champion, said: “Leeds is gorgeous. We like the university, the environment and the people.”