Learning to drive may become yet ‘more expensive’

Government plans to make learners do 120 hours of driving time before they sit their test have been branded as ‘wildly unrealistic’.

The claim was made by Marmalade chief executive officer Crispin Moger, whose firm is a leading provider of car insurance and motors to 17 to 24-year-olds.

It flows from Marmalade’s survey into customers’ thoughts on the latest learner proposal.

Around 37 per cent said they spent 25 hours or less in the car before taking their test, including lessons and time spent on the road with parents. In total, 70 per cent disagreed with the 120 hours proposal.

Mr Moger was pleased young driver safety was a government priority, but he added: “The minimum number of hours set needs to be realistic and not simply an arbitrary number. Our latest survey amongst customers indicates that the government’s proposed 120 hours of practice is wildly unrealistic and will not be a popular move. It should also be noted that by continuing to raise insurance premium tax the government is hammering young drivers. Learning to drive may potentially become more expensive and difficult.”