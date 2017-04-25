Laura and Jason Kenny honoured at Buckingham Palace

Laura and Jason Kenny were among a host of Olympians being honoured at Buckingham Palace today.

The nation’s favourite cycling couple received accolades on for the string of gold medals they have won for Team GB.

Four-time Olympic champion Ms Kenny announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her first child.

The 24-year-old married six-time Olympic champion Mr Kenny, 28, in September, and the couple have confirmed they are expecting a baby.

Showjumping champion Nick Skelton, who became Britain’s second-oldest gold medallist with victory at Rio 2016, was also honoured.

The Warwickshire rider, 59, retired from the sport earlier this month.

A number of Paralympians were be honoured at the ceremony, including archers Joanna Frith, John Walker and Jessica Stretton.

Rachel Morris, who has won gold medals in cycling and rowing, will also receive an award.

Olympic sailor Hannah Mills and England footballers Alexandra Scott and Karen Carney are among the other athletes to be recognised.

Rowers Scott Durant, Paul Bennett, Matt Gotrel, Phelan Hill and Pete Reed will also be honoured after their team struck gold in Rio.