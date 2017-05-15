Search

Latest mobile speed camera locations for Leeds

Latest mobile speed camera locations around Leeds.

LEEDS: Queenswood Drive. Between Queenswood Gardens and 229 Queenswood Drive.

LEEDS: A6025, Elland Road, Between Binns Top Lane and Wood Lane.

LEEDS: A58, Easterley Road, Between Oakwood Lane Roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive.

LEEDS: King Lane, Between 200M North Alwoodley Lane and 50M Jct With Ring Road.

LEEDS: A61, Harrogate Road, Between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.

ROTHWELL: A639, Leeds Road, Between 260M NW of Jct The Mount and 50m SE of Calverley Court.

OSSETT: A638, Ossett By Pass,Between Owl Lane and Warneford Avenue

WAKEFIELD: At Calder Island and by Holmfield Park on Denby Dale Drive.

FUEL PRICES

111.7 - Cheapest unleaded can be found at Asda Leeds Bridge and Morrisons Hunslet

112.7 - Cheapest diesel can be found at Morrisons Swinnow Road and Asda Beeston.

