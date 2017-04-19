Latest mobile speed camera locations for Leeds

Latest mobile speed camera locations around Leeds.
LEEDS: Queenswood Drive. Between Queenswood Gardens and 229 Queenswood Drive.
LEEDS: A6025, Elland Road, Between Binns Top Lane and Wood Lane.
LEEDS: A58, Easterley Road, Between Oakwood Lane Roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive.
LEEDS: King Lane, Between 200M North Alwoodley Lane and 50M Jct With Ring Road.
LEEDS: A61, Harrogate Road, Between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.
ROTHWELL: A639, Leeds Road, Between 260M NW of Jct The Mount and 50m SE of Calverley Court.
OSSETT: A638, Ossett By Pass,Between Owl Lane and Warneford Avenue
WAKEFIELD: At Calder Island and by Holmfield Park on Denby Dale Drive.
