Latest: Investigations continue after ‘targeted raid’ on Leeds Louis Vuitton store

Detectives are continuing their investigations into a ram-raid at a luxury Leeds city centre store.

Thieves repeatedly reversed a silver Subaru car into the front of Louis Vuitton, on Briggate, before stealing items on display inside.

They then fled the scene in a green Audi, leaving the Subaru behind.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the theft, which happened at around 9pm on Sunday night. The crash destroyed a section of the shop’s frontage.

Officers recovered the Subaru, registration W359 CYG, and have been carrying out forensic examinations to find evidence.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: “This has clearly been a planned and organised offence targeting high value goods in the store. Given its prominent location in the city centre and the dramatic circumstances, the incident was witnessed by a number of people.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still keen to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident, particularly if they filmed or photographed what was happening on their phones.”

Det Insp Hails said anyone who is offered Louis Vuitton goods for sale in suspicious circumstances should contact police.

She added: “An offence of this nature targeting premises in the city centre is relatively unusual but will have caused understandable concern, and our colleagues in the city neighbourhood team will be working to provide suitable support and reassurance to businesses and the community.”

Call 101 quoting log number 1944 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.