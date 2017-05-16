LATEST: Graham School to reopen tomorrow

Graham School will be open tomorrow as normal.

It was closed earlier today (Tues) after another suspicious email was received following yesterday's bomb hoax.

North Yorkshire Police have undertaken a thorough search of the school, both upper and lower sites, finding nothing suspicious or of concern.

For the remainder of this week, students are asked to report to the main hall/canteen area on their arrival at both upper and lower sites.

Students will then move on to their form at 8.40am as usual.