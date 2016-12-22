Late night Leeds bars and clubs worth carrying on the party

Keen to carry on the party? Here are a few late night Leeds bars and clubs to try out.

Smokestack Leeds

As you ascend the staircase at Smokestack, the steady flow of funk, soul, blues and jazz you’ll hear will make you want to start dancing immediately. Grab a classic cocktail (we recommend their mojitos) or a simple but tasty gin or whiskey.

With something of a New Orleans vibe about it, the mixed crowd that Smokestack attracts will make you want to stay all night, so bring your friends here if you want to impress. They’re open as late as 4am on some evenings.

159A Lower Briggate,LS1 6LY

Neon Cactus

If you’ve got friends who always suggest tequila shots on a night out, then make sure to take them to Neon Cactus. This Mexican themed bar comes alive at night - prepare to watch the bar staff start swinging the overhead lamps, singing, dancing and trying to sell you the best very tequila. You’re guaranteed to be sucked straight into the electric atmosphere.

35 Call Lane, LS1 7BT

MOJO

If you’re a music fanatic looking for a fantastic night out, head up Merrion Street to MOJO. Open until 4am between Thursdays and Sundays, this is a great hybrid – a dive bar and late night cocktail joint in one. MOJO are fiercely proud of their music playlist, which usually includes the likes of Pulp, The Strokes and even some lashings of Elvis. Fans of traditional club and dance music need not apply.

18 Merrion Street, LS1 6PQ

The Wire Club

For the late night clubber, The Wire Club offers quality underground music in an intimate setting. Long gone are the days of big, generic clubs taking over the scene – Wire has been a Leeds classic for a long time.

The club hosts big name DJs and plays various music genres, including techno and alternative dance music. They also have an amazing selection of club nights to choose from, including Fuzzy Logic on Thursday nights - the longest running alternative music night in Leeds.

2-8 Call Lane, LS1 6DN

The Hifi Club

Established in 2000 and Wire’s sister venue, Hifi is an eclectic venue offering live music events, hosted DJ events and even weekly comedy on Saturday nights, if you fancy a something different. Hifi tends to mainly attract a student crowd, but everyone is welcome and the club guarantees a great night out until the early hours.

2 Central Road, LS1 6DE