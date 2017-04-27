Lasting memorial to decorated Leeds war hero

A Leeds soldier awarded a Victoria Cross for his outstanding bravery during the First World War has been remembered at a special service.

The last post was played and a wreath laid as a dedicated Victoria Cross paving stone was unveiled at St Chad’s Church War Memorial in Far Headingley to remember Captain David Philip Hirsch.

Captain Hirsch, from Weetwood Grove, Headingley, served in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France with the 4th Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment as part of 150 Brigade.

He showed inspirational leadership in the fight against a German assault on a strategically important British position in what became known as ‘The Second battle of the Scarpe’ on St George’s Day April 23 1917.

Aged only 20, Captain Hirsch died in the battle whilst standing on the parapet above the position his men were holding and steadying them in the face of machine gun fire and counterattack.

His actions were described by the London Gazette as ‘a magnificent example of the greatest devotion to duty’.

A paving Stone is unveiled for war hero Capt David Hirsch at St Chads War Memorial, Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds...27th April 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Captain Hirsch’s niece Pamela Holliday attended the service along with the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Gerry Harper and Coun Jack Dunn

Coun Dunn, said: “To win the Victoria Cross as Leeds soldier Captain Hirsch did for his outstanding bravery and heroism during the First World War should never be forgotten. It is therefore only right and fitting that a paving stone tribute is now in place at St Chad’s Church War Memorial as a lasting reminder of his courage and sacrifice.

“To see some of Captain Hirsch’s family in attendance and be able to lead on the unveiling was extremely poignant.”

