Large blaze at former hostel for homeless in Dewsbury

The Former Combs Hostel in Dewsbury. Photo: Google

FIRE crews from across West Yorkshire dealt with a large blaze at a former hostel for homeless people in Dewsbury.

Eight fire appliances were called to the scene of the blaze at the former Combs Hostel on Hall Lane at Thornhill, Dewsbury, just after 8.30pm last night. (Tues May 23)

West Yorkshire Fire Service said half of the 50m x 50m two-storey derelict building was involved in fire

Appliances initially attended from Dewsbury, Mirfield Wakefield. and appliances from across the brigade were later called on with extra crews being deployed to relieve crews at the incident.

No-one was injured in the incident.

