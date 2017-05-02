Landlord toasts success as Leeds beer festival proves a big hit

The drinks were flowing in Drighlington this weekend as the Spotted Cow its seventh annual beer festival.

Held in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, the three-day event featured a real ale bar with traditional hand pumps as well as a specially adapted 1976 Airstream Mobile Bar.

For the first time, there was also a Gin Garden with 50 varieties on offer.

Landlord Paul Horne said: “It was very busy - the best yet. The gin garden went down very well, so we’ll be doing it again for next year’s event.

“We raised £5,050 last year and we’ll have beat that this year as total visitors were up by more than 15 per cent.”

A programme of live music, in association with Box Online Radio, added to the festivities.

“The bands were fantastic. They all gave their time for nothing,” Mr Horne said.

“We had lots of volunteers from the village who’ve helped us out too and the bar staff worked really hard.”