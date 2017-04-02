Land Rover topples on to roof after accident in Leeds

A car toppled on to its roof after an accident in Leeds this afternoon (Sunday).

Richard Gordon, crew commander at Hunslet Fire Station, said that the Land Rover Discovery had hit a lamppost near the roundabout at the junction of Wide Line before 4.42pm.

Two people were taken to hospital with what were thought to be minor injuries, he said.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance attended the scene, where traffic had become congested.

Mr Gordon said that by the time his crew arrived, the people in the Land Rover were already out of the car.

Metro has said that delays to its 117 bus service are likely because a diversion to Wakefield police station is in place.