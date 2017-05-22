Lancaster Bomber to fly over Doncaster town centre on Armed Forces Day

Doncaster will be given a flypast by the historic Lancaster Bomber to mark Armed Forces Day in the town.

The Lancaster, one of the most famous military planes in the world, will swoop over Doncaster town centre on June 24 as people from across the borough gather together to honour the servicemen and women of the armed forces.

A Lancaster hasn’t been spotted over Doncaster in six years, so the fly past will provide an extremely rare chance to see one over the streets of our town.

The plane that will be flying over Doncaster is the only airworthy bomber in the UK, and is known as ‘Thumper’.

Thumper will follow up St Sepulchre Gate in the town centre towards Doncaster Market, where she will turn right towards the High Street, turning right again past the Mansion House and over Clock Corner before flying out of Doncaster borough.

Before the fly past, there will be a march of servicemen and women from Sir Nigel Gresley square at 11am in to town, finishing outside the front of the Frenchgate Centre.

The fly past will then follow at approximately 12:35pm, and large crowds are expected to gather throughout the town centre for the event.

Debbie John-Lewis, Interim Assistant Director of Communities at Doncaster Council said: “This is a truly wonderful opportunity for Doncaster – to have one of the most famous and well-loved aircraft on earth flying over our town for Armed Forces Day is a complete honour.

"We are excited to welcome people from far and wide for this chance to catch a rare glimpse of the famous Lancaster in flight, and are sure that it will be a fitting way to honour the Armed Forces who have given so much to protect our freedom.”