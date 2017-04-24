Search

Lamborghini, McLaren and Ferrari supercars seized for show-off stunts on Yorkshire motorway

These supercars have been seized by police after they were spotted being driven recklessly on the M1.

The convoy was stopped after the drivers were seen slowing down to 30mph before accelerating on the southbound carriageway near Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police seized a McLaren 570s 3.8l, a Lamborghini Aventador and a Ferrari after the incident of anti-social driving.

A police spokesman said:

"We had reports that the supercars were deliberately slowing traffic down to 30mph and then speeding off. On a motorway this is highly dangerous as you can imagine. CCTV from the motorway cameras confirmed this and this is the reason for the seized vehicles."

