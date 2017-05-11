Kitchen serves up best of British

Donuts, Fish suppers, chicken in a basket , steak pie and a shandy.

With all the global type food offer in Leeds, the much talked about George’s Great British Kitchen is going for good old fashioned grub.

Signature dishes include traditional fish and chips, charcoal grilled meats and fish at the venue which launches in Leeds next week at The Light on The Headrow.

The majority of produce is sourced from around the British Isles too.

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light, says:

“We’re so excited to welcome George’s Great British Kitchen to The Light.

“ The restaurant has an exceptional range of quality British food and its menu certainly whets your appetite. “We’re sure it’ll be a fabulous success and is certainly a welcome addition to The Light.”

The venue is also open for drinks with the traditional English gin taking centre stage.

There are no fewer than 10 premium gins and the restaurant’s own range of over 13 gin-based cocktails.

The first George opened in Nottingham in 2015 and a second opened in Newcastle last year.