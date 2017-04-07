Kids to pen road safety message

Creative primary schoolchildren in Leeds could help draw up important road safety messages.

Charity Brake is calling on children aged four to 11 to enter its new road safety poster competition.

The aim is to inspire and engage children about the need for drivers to slow down so youngsters can walk and cycle to school safely.

Brake’s community engagement manager Dave Nichols said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for schools, children and parents to work together to help raise awareness about the dangers of speeding in their local community.”

The competition, which has been backed by police and fire chiefs, will see winning designs from two age categories, four to seven and seven to 11, turned into professional banners. These will go on display outside schools or in the local community. Children can also win prizes worth hundreds of pounds for themselves and their school.

To help teachers and road safety professionals inspire pupils, Brake has produced a series of free resources. These include assembly and workshop presentations that they can deliver to either the whole school or a single class on a day of their choice. Children can then create a poster about the dangers of adults speeding.

Mr Nichols added: “We’re sure our new resources and competition will inspire the next generation to be both creative and passionate about getting adults to protect all of us when using roads. I would encourage any school that works with children aged four to 11 to enter, and we look forward to seeing their designs.”

For more information and to register your school visit www.brake.org.uk/postercom.

Entries need to be submitted to Brake by Friday, June 30 this year.