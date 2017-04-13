Kelsey’s 10,000 mile trip from Seattle to favourite Leeds eaterie

american woman Kelsey Erickson travelled nearly 10,000 miles to celebrate her birthday at her favourite Leeds restaurant.

Kelsey, from Washington State, first visited Salvo’s in Headingley in 2010, on her very first night in Leeds as she embarked on her masters degree at Leeds Beckett University.

She went on to complete a PHD and visited Salvo’s for her birthday for the past six years.

She has since moved back to Seattle but faced with her first birthday away from the Yorkshire restaurant she quickly organised the trip back to Headingley with her new colleagues in tow.

Salvo’s, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, recently reopened its doors after a quarter of a million pound refurbishment.

Kelsey said: “One of my fondest memories of my time living in Leeds is my very first night here. Coming into Salvo’s and breaking the ice with my new coursemates and housemates was just what we needed – it quickly became a tradition to come to our favourite Italian for any occasion.”

Gip Dammone, who runs Salvo’s with his brother John, said: “To have Kelsey back was a real pleasure and great surprise.”