Keith Bennett case will never be closed say police as killer Brady dies aged 79

Greater Manchester Police have said they will never close the case of Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett, despite the death of Ian Brady.

Martin Bottomley, head of the force's Cold Case Review Unit, said officers would act on "credible and actionable" information which would help them find the body of 12-year-old Keith.

Moors murderer Ian Brady takes secret of victim's burial site to his grave

He said: "Whilst we are not actively searching Saddleworth Moors, Greater Manchester Police will never close this case. Brady's death does not change that."

Mr Bottomley praised the "incredible dignity" of the families of the victims of Moors Murderers Brady and Myra Hindley.

He said: "I do not want to comment on Brady at all. The thoughts of everyone within Greater Manchester Police are with the families who lost loved ones in the most painful and traumatic way.

The moors murder victims. John Kilbride (top left), Lesley A. Downey (top middle), Edward Evans (bottom left), Pauline Reade (bottom middle) and Keith Bennett (right).

"It is especially saddening for the family of Keith Bennett that his killers did not reveal to police the whereabouts of Keith's burial site. A week hardly goes by when we do not receive some information which purports to lead us to Keith but ultimately only two people knew where Keith is.

"I want to stress that our aim, as it always has been, is to find where Keith is buried and give closure to his surviving family members so they can give Keith the proper burial they so desperately want."

The 79-year-old killer died on Monday, hours after he was urged to "do the right thing" and reveal where the last of his child victims was buried.

Brady was jailed for the killings of John Kilbride, 12, 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans, 17, in 1966.

He went on to admit the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett.

Glasgow-born Brady had been held at Ashworth High Secure Hospital since 1985 and died at 6.03pm.

A Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said the serial killer, who used the name Ian Stewart-Brady before his death, had been on oxygen.

Brady was not found dead in his room in the Merseyside unit, the spokesman said, but he was unable to confirm if anyone was with him when he died, adding: "Quite possibly. I don't know."

Terry Kilbride, the brother of victim John, said he will still have to deal with the "nightmare" Brady has left behind.

He told the Sun: "It's a lot to take in. It's been years and years of anguish and pain for us and the families of the victims.

"But nothing will change. He's dead but we will have to still live with the nightmare that he left behind.

"He's ruined our lives all these years and he'll still ruin it even though he's gone. I feel numb."

Mr Kilbride added that there were no other words to describe Brady apart from "a murderous psychopath".

The crimes of Brady and Hindley - who died in prison in 2002 - shocked the nation as details of how the pair snatched children off the street, abused and tortured them to death were recalled during their trial at Chester Assizes.

Brady escaped the hangman's noose as the death penalty was abolished just months earlier and was handed three life sentences.

In 2013 Brady asked to be moved to a Scottish prison so he could not be force fed, as he could be in hospital, and where he could be allowed to die if he wishes.

His request was rejected after Ashworth medical experts said he had chronic mental illness and needed continued care in hospital.

In February he was refused permission to launch a High Court fight to have the lawyer of his choice representing him at a tribunal where the decision would be reviewed.

The families of other victims of Brady have said his death has brought them closure.

Terry West, brother of Lesley Ann Downey, told MailOnline: "I poured myself a glass of wine when I found out - we've been waiting for this day for such a long time. It's closure for our family.

"But I really feel for Keith Bennett's brother Alan and the rest of his family - this probably means they'll never know where his body was buried.

"He's taken it to the grave. There's still one poor kiddie up there on the Moors. My heart goes out to Alan - at least I've got somewhere that I can visit our Les, he hasn't even got that."

Brady's lawyer, Robin Makin, told Radio 4's Today programme he would be "very surprised" if the killer had had any useful information about where Keith's body was.

He said: "He did go to the Moors a long time ago and I suspect that if there had been information for him that he could have provided, he would have provided it then."

He described coverage of the search for Keith's body as a "frenzy".

He added: "I would very much hope that the remains can be found, but unfortunately I haven't got any information that's going to assist."

Mr Makin said he had seen Brady about two hours before his death.

He said: "It was, I suppose, quite a moving sort of situation.

"I got a call that he wanted to see me, he was obviously well aware that his death was imminent."

He said they discussed Brady's legal wishes and arrangements for his funeral.

