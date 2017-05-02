KEEP LEEDS TIDY: Nominate a Leeds grot spot which needs some love

THE search is on for Leeds’ grimiest spot so it can be given a thorough makeover as part of the YEP’s Keep Leeds Tidy campaign.

We have teamed up with McDonald’s to find the city’s most litter-strewn location and tidy it up – but we need your help.

We’re asking readers to send photos of the city’s worst grot spots for the fast food giant’s band of volunteers to tackle.

We’ll select the biggest eyesores from your nominations before letting you vote for the one which is most deserving of a big clean.

The initiative comes hot on the heels of the launch of our Keep Leeds Tidy campaign to encourage Loiners to reclaim their neighbourhoods, and rid them of the grime and anti social crimes of litter, flytipping, dog fouling and graffiti vandalism.

Local McDonald’s franchisee Anne Wainwright said: “To win the war on litter everyone needs to work together, with businesses having an exciting part to play.

“McDonald’s is committed to working with local communities to tackle litter having done so for over 30 years since introducing ‘Litter Patrols’ to its UK business in 1982.

“We are really pleased to be offering our support to Keep Leeds Tidy. Our staff are eager to get involved – it’s great that we can source somewhere that really needs help and hopefully make a really positive impact.”

To nominate an area to be cleaned up, email hannah.start@jpress.co.uk, with a photo, address and the date on which it was taken.