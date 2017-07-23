‘Keep dancing’ as Leeds DJ stays on

A popular DJ at the helm of ballroom dancing at Pudsey Civic Hall is to stay after cash boost of more than £10,000 was secured.

Stuart Jenner is to continue running regular functions at the venue after Leeds City Council’s Chief Officer for Culture and Sport, Cluny Macpherson, agreed to waiver a competition for business.

Mr Jenner said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s amazing.

“It’s got a fantastic dance floor. People come from all over. It’s not unusual on a Saturday night for people to come from as far as Sheffield and Northallerton.”

Mr Jenner said that his sessions are a great way for people to stay healthy.

“The Albert Einstein university in New York did a 25-year study which showed that by regular dancing there’s a 74 per cent less chance of getting dementia.”

He added: “We’re becoming couch potatoes and laptop potatoes and people get no exercise. This is a gentle exercise where you have got to co-ordinate your thoughts.

“It’s not like a disco where the music pins the listener against the wall. The music takes you down memory lane.”

His sessions also take place at Morley Town Hall.

A report put together ahead of the officer’s decision read: “What separates Stuart Jenner from other potential contractors is his knowledge of the buildings, the customer base and style of music required.”

It adds: “If the waiver is not forthcoming Pudsey Civic Hall’s income targets will not be met.”

The dances have been running since the hall opened in 1972 and have proved “very popular” at the venue on Dawsons Corner.

A full tender process was waivered last month.