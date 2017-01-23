Justice catches up with Leeds rapist who preyed on women as they slept

A RAPIST has been brought to justice eight years after carrying out a sex attack on a woman at a New Year’s Eve party in Leeds.

Adam Fielding, 34, was locked up for nine years and nine months after a court heard he went on to sexually assault another victim in her own home. A jury heard Fielding raped his first victim after inviting himself back to a house party in the early hours on January 1, 2009, at a property in Whinmoor, Leeds. The woman felt ill during the party and went upstairs to bed. She awoke to find Fielding having sex with her.

Fielding eventually went on trial after he was arrested for an attack on the second victim in September 2015.

On that occasion the woman awoke in her flat in the Pudsey area of Leeds to find Fielding sexually assaulting her after he entered the property through an unlocked door. Fielding had been drinking when he committed both offences.

Fielding denied rape and sexual assault but was found guilty after a trial. Both woman had to give evidence in which they were forced to relive the ordeal Fielding subjected them to.

Fielding, now of Rudgate, Bilton in Ainsty, York, claimed the woman in the first attack had consented to sex but the jury rejected his account.

Geraldine Kelly, mitigating, said Fielding continued to deny both offences and had no previous convictions for offences of a similar nature.

Judge Rodney Jameson, QC, said: “Even in drink, to behave as you did towards not one woman but two as they were asleep is a serious matter.”