Junior makes West End debut thanks to Amanda Holden

A young dancer from Leeds has achieved his dream by ‘Stepping Out’ with Amanda Holden for his West End debut.

Junior Frood, 12, realised his ambition after appearing on ITV’s This Morning for its anti-bullying campaign. His story of suffering years of bullying because of his love of dancing moved the Britain’s Got Talent judge to invite him on stage.

Junior Frood, left, and his little brother Jake with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV's This Morning

This Morning host Phillip Schofield asked Junior, who is on the Diana Award National Anti-bullying Youth Board for England, ‘What is the big dream?”. Junior replied, “To be in a West End musical”.

Amanda Holden, who is currently starring in Stepping Out’in London’s West End, contacted the show to make his dream a reality.

The Leeds West Academy student was invited down to the Vaudeville Theatre and was put through his paces by choreographer Tim Jackson. He taught Junior the whole cast dance finale. Costume designer Denny Evans then created a sparkling replica outfit to match the rest of the cast.

Mum Kerry Frood said: “It was so emotional watching Junior up on the stage knowing what that performance meant to him. From the very first moment he started to perform all he had ever wanted was to perform in the West End. When the end of the show came and the theatre erupted in cheers and a standing ovation I knew my son had achieved the unthinkable.”

Junior Frood and Amanda Holden

“Junior was so overwhelmed at the end of his performance and has said that it is a day he will remember for the rest of his life.

“He now knows that this is the life he wants to lead and he will continue to work hard until he is on the West End stage every day.”

A crew from This Morning was on hand to film Junior’s debut for a follow up story on the hit daytime show.