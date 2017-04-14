Judges set their sights on Leeds village’s floral endeavours

Judges from the Yorkshire in Bloom competition enjoyed a colourful visit to an east Leeds village.

The experts were running the rule over floral displays in Barwick in Elmet as part of the contest’s spring judging round.

A second judging round will now take place in July before the results are announced in September. Barwick in Bloom chairman John Tinker told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “They seemed to be impressed by what they saw, so now it’s a case of more hard work until the summer and then keeping our fingers crossed.”

Barwick in Bloom scooped a gold prize in the large village category of last year’s Britain in Bloom awards. And it was celebrating again more recently when it was given the Duke of York’s Community Initiative Award.

People who would like to get involved with the group’s work are asked to ring Mr Tinker on 0113 281 2254 for further information.