Judge sorry for jailing crash carer

A CARER who knocked down and seriously injured two elderly women as she rushed to meet work appointments has been jailed.

Andrea Carr, 47, was given a ten-month sentence after a court heard how the pensioners suffered life-changing injuries in the collision.

Leeds Crown Court was told Carr worked for a home care company on a zero hours contract.

Her lawyer described how Carr and her colleagues worked under pressure and were given work schedules and appointments that are “simply not realistic.”

Richard Walters, prosecuting, said the collision happened on the morning of September 16 last year on Carlton Road, South Elmsall, near Pontefract.

The prosecutor said Carr had been late for an appointment at the home of an elderly client earlier that morning and was also running late for a meeting with colleagues. Mr Walters said Carr cut a corner to beat traffic lights on Barnsley Road before turning into Carlton Road and knocking the women down as they crossed.

He added: “For whatever reason she did not see these two old ladies in the road.”

The women, aged 78 and 82, were friends and were on their way to go shopping. One suffered a fractured skull, spinal injuries, a dislocated shoulder and a bleed to her brain. The other woman suffered spinal injuries and a dislocated ankle.

Carr, of Clifford Road, South Kirkby, pleaded guilty to two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Marcus Waite, prosecuting, said the mother-of-two had no previous convictions and had worked hard to support her family.

Jailing Carr, Judge James Spencer QC said: “For those few minutes you drove your car dangerously because you drove your motorcar in a way that was far below the way a prudent driver would be expected to do so. You did not look where you were going.

“You are a hard-working woman and have worked hard all your life. You have no previous convictions and people speak highly of you.

“I regret having to send you to prison but I feel I must.”

John Cafferty, of public service union UNISON, said: “Privatisation and zero hours jobs have terrible consequences.”