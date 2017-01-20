Joy as Spaniel puppy stolen in Leeds is reunited with owner

A four-month-old puppy stolen from a van in Leeds has been reunited with its owner.

Kelly Baxter had turned to social media to plead for the return of Ena after the Cocker Spaniel puppy was snatched on Saturday evening.

Pictures of Ena shared in the appeals on social media.

And she spent the days which followed searching the city, handing out leaflets and asking people for information in the hope of finding her.

Miss Baxter, 39, said: "You see all these appeals posted online about dogs that have been stolen. It made me sick to read them before, but the emotions you go through when it happens to you... I can't put it into words."

Ena had been inside Miss Baxter's work van, which was parked up in Pontefract Lane on Saturday evening.

CCTV footage showed two men break into the van and steal the puppy before driving off in a Vauxhall Astra at around 9.35pm.

The appeal, which included an offer of a reward, was shared widely on social media and featured on both the Yorkshire Evening Post and Yorkshire Post websites.

And yesterday it led to a call with news that Ena had been found safe and well.

A relieved Miss Baxter said: "She was exhausted, but all over the other dogs when I got her home. I just sobbed."