Jousters turn out to thrill audiences at the Leeds Royal Armouries

Jousters turned out to compete at the Royal Armouries museum’s International Easter Tournament in Leeds.

The event between Good Friday and Easter Monday in the outdoor arena featured six ‘knights’ battling for the Sword of Honour and the Queen’s Jubilee Trophy.

Team England – Andy Deane and Steve Hemphill – took the Sword of Honour, while the individual Queen’s Jubilee Trophy was won by French competitor Luc Petillot.

Team France and newcomers Team Norway joined British participants as the contestants smashed lances throughout the four-day tournament.

Rachael Bevan, event manager, said: “This year’s Easter Tournament at the Royal Armouries has been a cracking success.

“We are delighted that the events have been a sell out with audiences coming for both the thrill of the competition and also to see the incredible Tudor Tournament collection which is held here in the museum.”

The venue’s Medieval Easter event continues for another week with falconry, ‘Knight School’ and its Medieval Dance Workshop. Visit www.royalarmouries.org for more information.