Jobs under threat as Leeds companies go into administration

Dozens of jobs have been placed at risk after two construction companies in Leeds went into administration.

Drawn Metal and DML Architectural Systems had a combined turnover last year of nearly £9m but were pushed into financial difficulties by what administrators describe as “losses on a significant out of town contract”.

Operating from a site on Swinnow Lane in Bramley that is home to a total of 70 staff, the firms can count world-famous brands such as Calvin Klein, Ferrari and Lacoste among their clients.

Nick Reed and Bob Maxwell, of Begbies Traynor in Leeds, have been appointed as joint administrators of the companies, part of the DML Group.

Mr Reed said: “Having traded since 1924, DML has become known as a leading name in facades, particularly for the retail sector, but, unfortunately, losses on a significant out of town contract has resulted in the directors appointing administrators.

“We are in the process of assessing the situation in order to achieve the best possible outcome for creditors and the 70-strong workforce.

“The companies have an excellent reputation and we are seeking interest in the business and assets.”

Drawn Metal provides bespoke facades and shopfronts while DML Architectural Systems specialises in areas including curtain walling, windows and cladding.

The firms have been involved with high-profile projects such as their home city’s Trinity Leeds and Victoria Gate retail developments and, further afield, the Assembly building at the Scottish Parliament and even one of the Sultan of Brunei’s palaces.

An associated company called Drawn Metal Holdings is not in administration.