Jobs on table for student chefs

It wasn’t quite a case of Hell’s Kitchen but the heat was definitely on for a group of students cooking for the chance to secure a job at a new restaurant opening in Leeds.

It is a venture between Elizabeth Cottam, from Gildersome who appeared on last year’s BBC MasterChef, and her business partner Mark Owens, former Head Chef at the Michelin-starred The Box Tree in Ilkley.

They are opening an eaterie called HOME in the summer and held a Masterchef style event yesterday with nine hopefuls currently studying NVQ Catering at Leeds City College.

The potential apprentices had to prepare a dish using the specified ingredients pork, garlic, potatoes, asparagus, mushrooms, peaches and a good dollop of imagination.

They then had to present it to the duo explaining their choices and passion for their food, followed by an interview.

At least three roles, as trainee chefs, are on offer as part of the recruitment initiative and succesful candidates will be revealed later.

Mr Owens said: “We are looking for chefs who want to work at the highest level and they must be ambitious, motivated and disciplined.

“We chose Leeds City College as our starting point for our new team because home grown talent, as well as home grown produce, is crucial to our success and we’ve been hugely impressed by the team and training facilities at the college.”

Mrs Cottam added: “They don’t have to be the finished article but if they have passion and drive - that is what we are looking for.”