Jo Cox memorial unveiling moved to avoid election clash

A Jo Cox memorial in the House of Commons will be unveiled at a later date to avoid clashing with the general election, according to John Bercow.

The memorial plaque bearing a coat of arms her children helped design is to be installed in the Commons chamber.

It will have the motto “More in Common”, inspired by Mrs Cox’s maiden speech in the Commons in 2015, and includes representations of her support for women in politics and the Cox family’s love of mountains and the water.

Speaker Mr Bercow said the plaque will no longer be installed on May 20 although it is intended to take place “very soon”.

Voters will go to the polls on June 8 after MPs backed Prime Minister Theresa May’s call for an early election.

Shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz paid tribute to “our beloved colleague” Mrs Cox, who was murdered as she arrived to host a surgery in her Batley and Spen constituency on the afternoon of June 16 2016.

Ms Vaz said: “She should be fighting this election.”

Mr Bercow added: “I should just advise the House... the memorial to her had been scheduled to be installed in the chamber next month.

“That date fell within what will now be the election campaign and therefore a rescheduling is essential.

“But I would want the House to know that this matter was discussed by relevant colleagues, the Jo Cox Foundation and me yesterday and it is fully intended that the installation will take place very soon.”