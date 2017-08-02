Jet2 plane involved in Ibiza to Leeds Bradford emergency 'more than 30 years old'

A Jet2 aircraft which made an emergency landing while flying to Leeds Bradford has been revealed to be more than 30 years old.

The Boeing 737, registered G-CELI, was built in 1986, and in the past month has been involved in two mid-air incidents.

The plane, which is operated by Jet2, was forced to land at Barcelona while returning to its home airport from Ibiza on July 16.

And last Friday, the same aircraft was diverted to Frankfurt after its oxygen masks were deployed while working the airline's Newcastle to Prague route.

An anonymous passenger who was travelling on the Ibiza to Leeds Bradford flight claimed that the airline has failed to get in touch with passengers after the incident, which he said caused panic in the cabin and forced some travellers to rip their oxygen masks from the ceilings.

According to newspaper The Independent, the plane was built in 1986 for German carrier Lufhansa, who flew it for 18 years before it passed to Jet2, which at the time was in the early years of operations.

Jet2 confirmed that engineers are carrying out a full inspection of the aircraft, but were not yet able to say what had caused the technical problems.