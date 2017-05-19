Jacob’s charity walk was SoFab

schoolboy Jacob Cowell has climbed one of the Yorkshire peaks to help families with babies in local neonatal units.

The seven-year-old decided to hike up Pen y Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales, along with his dad Rob, to raise money for Supporters of Families and Babies (SOFAB).

He collected £515 for the charity. Jacob has previously raised funds with a raffle and music concert for his family and he chose SOFAB as the beneficiary as his friend Thomas’ mum Catherine Osborne helped set up the charity after Thomas was born prematurely.

Jacob, a Year 2 pupil at Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School in Castleford, said he had enjoyed the trip and would love to do it again.

Mrs Osborne said: “We were really happy when we heard that Jacob had decided to fundraise for us again and were thrilled with how much money he raised. It is such a kind thing for him to do and it was such a big challenge. He is an absolute star.

“The money he raised will help us improve the experience of families with babies in local neonatal units and will make a huge difference to those families.”

SOFAB aims to improve family-centred care in neonatal units across Yorkshire. It supports 11 units including St James’ Hospital, Pinderfields in Wakefield, Airedale General Hospital,Dewsbury Hospital and Harrogate Hospital by providing things the NHS doesn’t, such as cameras and printers to make baby diaries, toys and games for siblings.

The charity has helped St James’ Hospital in Leeds, Harrogate SCBU which used the funds to improve the parent bedroom, and the LGI neonatal unit which used the donation to refurbish rooms where mums can discreetly express milk.

Visit www.sofabfundraising.co.uk for more information about the charity and its work.