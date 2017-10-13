It’s showtime in Leeds for the Lady Boys of Bangkok

The Lady Boys of Bangkok have come to Leeds - and they’re promising to be hotter, cheekier and funnier than ever.
The production, featuring 450 hand-sewn costumes, countless trademark feathers and immaculate make up, has set up its own ‘Sabai Pavilion’ in the city’s Millennium Square for the series of cabaret shows.
Running until October 28, the show is a lip-synched, choreographed dance fest paying tribute to some of the world’s biggest singing stars including Beyonce, Rihanna, Nikki Minaj, Tom Jones and Boy George.
A Lady Boys of Bangkok spokesperson said: “The Lady Boys of Bangkok is a cabaret like no other cabaret performed by gorgeous showgirls like no other showgirls – they are all male Thai nationals.”
Find out more about the show on the website at www.ladyboysofbangkok.co.uk