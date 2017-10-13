It’s showtime in Leeds for the Lady Boys of Bangkok

The Lady Boys of Bangkok have come to Leeds - and they’re promising to be hotter, cheekier and funnier than ever.

The production, featuring 450 hand-sewn costumes, countless trademark feathers and immaculate make up, has set up its own ‘Sabai Pavilion’ in the city’s Millennium Square for the series of cabaret shows.

Date: 13th October 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Ladyboys of Bangkok, Millennium Square, Leeds.

Running until October 28, the show is a lip-synched, choreographed dance fest paying tribute to some of the world’s biggest singing stars including Beyonce, Rihanna, Nikki Minaj, Tom Jones and Boy George.

A Lady Boys of Bangkok spokesperson said: “The Lady Boys of Bangkok is a cabaret like no other cabaret performed by gorgeous showgirls like no other showgirls – they are all male Thai nationals.”

Find out more about the show on the website at www.ladyboysofbangkok.co.uk

