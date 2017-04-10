Investigation now underway after blaze at derelict Leeds hospital

Investigations are underway this morning after a blaze at a derelict hospital in Leeds.

Firefighters were called to the former Cookridge Hospital site at around 12am today (Monday), after flames were spotting coming through the roof.

The hospital, in Hospital Lane, closed in 2007 but used to specialise in cancer treatment.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a fire investigation officer, and a structural engineer from Leeds City Council, are attending the scene this morning to determine the circumstances of the blaze.