Investigation begins after house fire in Leeds

Smoke detectors helped to raise the alarm when a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Leeds today.
Firefighters were called to the property in Rowan Place, Garforth, shortly before 2pm.
Crews from Garforth and Killingbeck used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel and positive pressure ventilation fans to put out the fire.
A fire investigation officer also attended the scene to begin work to establish the cause.
