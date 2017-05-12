Investigation begins after house fire in Leeds

Smoke detectors helped to raise the alarm when a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Leeds today.

Firefighters were called to the property in Rowan Place, Garforth, shortly before 2pm.

Crews from Garforth and Killingbeck used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel and positive pressure ventilation fans to put out the fire.

A fire investigation officer also attended the scene to begin work to establish the cause.