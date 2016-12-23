Interview: Santa Claus reveals his favourite food, football team and the secrets of his busy Christmas Eve

Ho ho ho! Father Christmas is going to be a very busy man this weekend, but he found the time to talk to the Yorkshire Evening Post about the most magical job in the workd.

What is top of the Christmas List for Santa? I would wish for all the children to just be happy.

Father Christmas meets youngsters

What do you do for the rest of the year? I am always making toys and writing letters, getting back to them within week.

What do you do if somebody is naughty? I would speak to their parents and have them let me know what to do.

What do you do if there is no chimney on my house? The parents make sure to leave me a magic key so it's not a problem.

What do the reindeer like to eat? They prefer some carrots.

Father Christmas aka Santa Claus has spoken to the Yorkshire Evening Post

What treats do you like have left out? Mince pies, a glass of port or just some milk for a safe bet.

Which actor came closest to playing you? Richard Attenborough in Miracle on 34th Street.

Where do you live? I live at the North Pole.

How do you travel? I get around in a sleigh pulled by nine reindeer. We visit every child in the world in one night thanks to a special sleigh, and some very hard working reindeer!

Santa and his elves

Which is your favorite? Rudolf of course.

How many elves do you have helping you? 10,000, but I wouldn't like to say if there is a favorite.

Which football team is Santa's favorite? Leeds United of course!

Does Santa have any children?: No I am afraid not.

What is Santa's favorite carol? Oh come all ye faithful, it sends the message to all those who believe in me.

What would you do if you weren't delivering presents? I would be an elf instead.

What is always asked for at Christmas? Lego and now these iPad tablets..

Which are they most likely to get? The Lego.

What happens if I don't believe in Santa? Well if I don't exist then they won't get any presents, I think that's what parent's normally would say.

What about that time I didn't get that present I wanted? I would just say you should always be grateful for what you get,

Father Christmas added: "I hope and wish that all of you, and your families have a healthy and happy Christmas."