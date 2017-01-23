Inspirational Paralympian to officially open Leeds charity’s new home

One of Britain’s greatest Paralympians will visit a Leeds charity later this week as it celebrates the official opening of its new building.

Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson has been invited to unveil a plaque at the William Merritt Disabled Living Centre on Friday afternoon.

The inspirational athlete amassed a remarkable medal during five Paralympic Games, bringing home 11 golds, 4 silvers and a bronze.

She will be joined by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Gerry Harper, and actor James Hooton, who is best known for playing Sam Dingle in Emmerdale.

After being based at St Mary’s Hospital in Armley for decades, the charity has moved to a new site in Rodley so that it can conduct more assessments of people of all ages from across Yorkshire who are living with a disability or condition.

Vice chairwoman Ann Chamberlain said: “As a charity we have been very fortunate for the very generous donations of time and equipment to be able to open the new centre and this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter where we can help even more people.”

The new building in Town Street includes a technology room, driving assessment and vehicle adaptations area, everyday living aids, paediatric assessment area, Tryb4uFly equipment hire service and training room.

Free appointments are also available with the charity’s occupational therapists, who provide impartial information, advice and assessment.

Members of the community are invited to call in to find out more and see the new facilities during an open day on Saturday, 10am-2pm.