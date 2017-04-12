Inspirational Jennifer is nominated in awards celebrating women in Yorkshire

Just four weeks remain until the annual Yorkshire Women of Achievement Awards, a prestigious event that celebrates the inspirational women across our region.

This year the event, backed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, has eight catergories - including the Young Achiever Award.

Jennifer Rose Lee, 20, has been selected to figure skate in the Special Olympics 2017 World Winter games.

One nominee for this award is 20-year-old Jennifer Lee.

After being diagnosed with a brain defect and at three years old being told she was deaf, doctors predicted Jennifer wouldn’t be able to talk or walk.

But this year Miss Lee has been selected to figure skate in the Special Olympics World Winter games.

Jennifer, who said it was ‘amazing’ to be nominated for the YWOA award, said: “I want to show people that even if you have a disability you can do what you want. You can break down barriers and show people that you can do a sport that you love.”

One of the category winners from the awards ceremony will go on to be crowned Overall Yorkshire Woman of Achievement 2017.

The money raised by the event helps support the work of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. The hospice provides free specialist care for those with life limiting conditions as well as offering emotional support to patients and their families.

Mary Campbell, head of hospice fundraising said: “Inspirational stories like Jennifer’s is what the Yorkshire Women of Achievement Awards is all about.

“It’s a brilliant event which recognises the talent and triumphs of women and the hurdles they have to overcome to be where they are today.”

The event takes place on May 12 at the Royal Armouries. Tickets are on sale now at www.sueryder.org/YWOA