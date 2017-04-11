Inquest opens into death of 14-year-old Sheffield kickboxer after national title fight in Leeds

An inquest was opened today into the death of a 14-year-old kickboxer who died after competing in a national title fight in Leeds.

Wakefield Coroners Court heard how Scott Marsden collapsed during the final round of the fight hosted at Leeds Martial Arts College in Baker Street, Morley, on Saturday, March 11.

The teenager, who lived in Sheffield and trained with Marsden's All Styles Kickboxing in the city, was competing for an English fight that evening.

Area Coroner Johnathan Leach said: "Scott was competing in a kickboxing tournament at Leeds Martial Arts Academy. It was full contact and he was competing against a contender of similar age and size. He was wearing the appropriate protective equipment."

The fight, which was to take place over five rounds of two minutes each, was nearing its final stages when it became clear something was wrong.

Mr Leach said: "Towards the end of the last round, Scott collapsed.

"Paramedics and doctors at the event put him into the recovery position and continued live-saving procedures."

Scott was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for further treatment but died at 1pm the following day, despite the best efforts of medical staff.

The court heard that a preliminary report into the cause of death had noted it was unexplained pending further investigation.

Mr Leach adjourned the case until a date to be fixed to allow enquiries to be carried out.